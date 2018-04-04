Home / Latest News /
Company picked to provide undercover Little Rock police vehicles
This article was published today at 12:39 p.m.
Enterprise Fleet Management Inc. will provide the 48 undercover police vehicles the Little Rock Police Department plans to lease this year.
The company submitted a bid with an annual contract amount not to exceed $244,171. The Little Rock Board of Directors approved the spending Tuesday night.
Enterprise Fleet Management won a one-year contract, with the possibility of two one-year renewals to provide the 48 leased undercover vehicles.
