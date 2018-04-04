Company picked to provide undercover Little Rock police vehicles

Enterprise Fleet Management Inc. will provide the 48 undercover police vehicles the Little Rock Police Department plans to lease this year.

The company submitted a bid with an annual contract amount not to exceed $244,171. The Little Rock Board of Directors approved the spending Tuesday night.

Enterprise Fleet Management won a one-year contract, with the possibility of two one-year renewals to provide the 48 leased undercover vehicles.