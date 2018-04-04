Ending poverty possible, nonprofits' CEO to tell Little Rock talk attendees

The founder of two Haitian nonprofits will talk Monday at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service about how ending poverty is possible in his lifetime.

Ian Rosenberger, founder and chief executive officer of Team Tassy and Thread International, will speak at noon at Sturgis Hall, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock.

Rosenberger founded both nonprofits in 2010. Team Tassy has helped almost 50 Haitians become prepared for employment.

Thread International has shipped almost 200,000 pounds of recycled plastic out of Haiti to be turned into fabric and finished goods, resulting in jobs for Team Tassy families.

A news release said the two nonprofits “work together under the same core philosophy: the biggest problem we face as a species is multidimensional poverty; ending it is entirely possible in our lifetime; and to do it, we need to invest in the poor to create as many dignified, sustainable jobs as possible.”