Founder of Latino Leaders Network to speak at Clinton School

The founder of the Latino Leaders Network will lead a discussion about the struggle and triumph of Latino leaders at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service on Monday night.

Mickey Ibarra, president of the Ibarra Strategy Group in Washington, D.C., and founder and chairman of the Latino Leaders Network, will speak at 6 p.m. Monday at Sturgis Hall, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock.

After his speech, Ibarra will sign copies of a book edited by him and Maria Perez-Brown, called Latino Leaders Speak: Personal Stories of Struggle and Triumph.

[NEW: Sign up for The Week in Little Rock email newsletter]

The book, published in 2017, features 33 keynote addresses delivered at the Latino Leaders Luncheon Series since 2004.

Ibarra was appointed assistant to President Bill Clinton and director of intergovernmental affairs at the White House in 1997. His job was to build support for the president’s policy initiatives and coordinate outreach to state and local leaders.