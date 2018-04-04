Free family Springfest springs back to life

Springfest has had an interesting life, so far, Jennifer Nixon writes in Tuesday's Style section.

It started in 2016 when Riverfest organizers took most of the more child-friendly activities and created a free family festival. With the announcement of Riverfest’s demise in 2017, it seemed the fledgling festival would also be kaput.

Enter the Museum of Discovery, which picked up the ball and, starting this year, will run with it.