Home / Latest News /
Free family Springfest springs back to life
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 12:42 p.m.
Springfest has had an interesting life, so far, Jennifer Nixon writes in Tuesday's Style section.
It started in 2016 when Riverfest organizers took most of the more child-friendly activities and created a free family festival. With the announcement of Riverfest’s demise in 2017, it seemed the fledgling festival would also be kaput.
Enter the Museum of Discovery, which picked up the ball and, starting this year, will run with it.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Free family Springfest springs back to life
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.