GOLF: ASU takes Bubba Barnett title; UALR places seventh in Washington; Henderson State men win HSU Invitational

ASU takes Bubba Barnett title

Arkansas State University’s “A” and “B” men’s golf teams finished first and second place Tuesday at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate at Ridgepointe Country Club in Jonesboro.

The Red Wolves’ “A” team recorded a 54-hole total of 838 (26 under), while the “B” team had a score of 867 (3 over).

Oral Roberts was third (871), Texas-Arlington came in fourth (873) and Missouri State finished fifth (876).

Sophomore Matthew Cole took top individual honors for ASU, shooting a three-round 206 (10 under) to beat second-place Hunter Richardson of Tennessee-Martin by two strokes.

UALR places seventh in Washington

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock men’s golf team earned a seventh-place finish at the Seattle University Redhawk Invitational at Chambers Bay in University Place, Wash.

UALR closed the 54-hole event at 901.

Sophomore Danial Durisic led the Trojans with a 223, good for 12th.

San Francisco won the team title (868).

Henderson State men win HSU Invitational

The Henderson State University men’s golf team shot a three-round 291 to win the HSU Invitational in Mountain Home.

Kevin Boutier earned the individual title for the Reddies after finishing with a 218.

Rman Timmerman shot a 222 to finish in third place and helped Southern Arkansas University earn second place overall.

The Henderson State women finished with a second round team score of 311 on Tuesday to place third out of 12 teams at the HSU Invitational.

Taylor Loeb, who was one of three players to shoot 5-over-par 77 in the final round, led the Reddies in the event and had her best individual finish of the year by shooting 4-over 148 to place third individually. Loeb has now finished in the top five of her last three events for HSU.

Hanna Brauburger and Sarah Wright also shot 5-over 77 on Tuesday to pace Henderson State. Brauburger tied for seventh with a score of 152 and Wright finishing tied for 10th after carding a 153.

Arkansas Tech fourth in Florida

The Arkansas Tech University men’s golf team finished fourth at the Argonaut Invitational at the Pensacola (Fla.) Country Club.

The Wonder Boys shot a 282 for the tournament. Luke Cornett finished with a 207, placing third.

West Florida won the tournament with a 833.