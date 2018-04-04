HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Hot Springs, Fountain Lake announce kickoff classic

Hot Springs and Fountain Lake announced Tuesday that they’ll meet in the First Security Bank Kickoff Classic on Aug. 30.

The Trojans and Cobras will play each other in football for the first time since 2007 and are scheduled to play a two-game series. This year’s game is at Hot Springs, while next year’s game is at Fountain Lake.

Fountain Lake Athletic Director Marc Davis and Hot Springs Athletic Director Tony Hines made the announcement during a news conference at the Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to the football game, the two schools will also meet in volleyball Aug. 27 at Fountain Lake. Other events scheduled during the week include a Special Olympics volleyball match, a food drive, a blood drive, a Quiz Bowl competition and a pep rally.

“It’s not just a game,” Davis said. “It’s about both communities coming together. It’s a big deal. We’re excited about it.”

— Jeremy Muck