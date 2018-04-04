• Michael Main, sheriff of Isabella County, Mich., won't be charged for leaving his loaded, backup handgun in a school gym locker room where the weapon was later found by a sixth-grader, prosecutors said.

• Sharron Dobbins, 40, of Phoenix, faces a child-abuse charge after her 17-year-old son called 911 to report she had shocked him with a stun gun to get him out of bed in time to attend Easter services, police said.

• Juaquin Aguilar of Houston said he became angry and chased away people who began pulling the teeth and cutting off the limbs of a 6-foot alligator, known for sunning itself beside a city reservoir, after it had been run over and killed trying to cross a road.

• Shivon Perez, 38, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is facing attempted-murder charges after, police said, she sprayed gasoline on her ex-boyfriend, telling him "You are going to pay," and set him on fire Easter Sunday, severely burning his face, chest, neck, arm and hand.

• David Bucknam, the police chief in Skowhegan, Maine, said he had to shoot a 600-pound bull, which had been on the run for about two hours after escaping its trailer, when the animal climbed a riverbank and moved aggressively toward about 50 onlookers.

• Brittany Patrick, 26, and her 27-year-old boyfriend, Lukas Trout, face child-endangerment charges and other counts in Ingram, Pa., on accusations that the couple ran a brothel out of a residence where three young children lived, with the children present while illicit acts took place.

• Jessica Cross, 27, nicknamed the "hamburglar" by police for squeezing through a McDonald's drive-thru window in Columbia, Md., to steal food, a drink and money, was sentenced to three months in jail after pleading guilty to burglary and theft.

• William Weller, a paralegal who tore his Achilles tendon while playing on his law firm's softball team, won't have his injury covered by workers' compensation after a judge in Dover, Del., ruled there was no evidence that playing softball was a job requirement.

• Yvonne Zobel, the town clerk in Winneconne, Wis., said state election officials advised her to tell a voter who wants to take three caged ducks to a polling station in November along with a sign that reads: "If you don't vote, you can't squawk" that the birds must be kept at least 100 feet away from voters.

