• Michael Main, sheriff of Isabella County, Mich., won't be charged for leaving his loaded, backup handgun in a school gym locker room where the weapon was later found by a sixth-grader, prosecutors said.
• Sharron Dobbins, 40, of Phoenix, faces a child-abuse charge after her 17-year-old son called 911 to report she had shocked him with a stun gun to get him out of bed in time to attend Easter services, police said.
• Juaquin Aguilar of Houston said he became angry and chased away people who began pulling the teeth and cutting off the limbs of a 6-foot alligator, known for sunning itself beside a city reservoir, after it had been run over and killed trying to cross a road.
• Shivon Perez, 38, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is facing attempted-murder charges after, police said, she sprayed gasoline on her ex-boyfriend, telling him "You are going to pay," and set him on fire Easter Sunday, severely burning his face, chest, neck, arm and hand.
• David Bucknam, the police chief in Skowhegan, Maine, said he had to shoot a 600-pound bull, which had been on the run for about two hours after escaping its trailer, when the animal climbed a riverbank and moved aggressively toward about 50 onlookers.
• Brittany Patrick, 26, and her 27-year-old boyfriend, Lukas Trout, face child-endangerment charges and other counts in Ingram, Pa., on accusations that the couple ran a brothel out of a residence where three young children lived, with the children present while illicit acts took place.
• Jessica Cross, 27, nicknamed the "hamburglar" by police for squeezing through a McDonald's drive-thru window in Columbia, Md., to steal food, a drink and money, was sentenced to three months in jail after pleading guilty to burglary and theft.
• William Weller, a paralegal who tore his Achilles tendon while playing on his law firm's softball team, won't have his injury covered by workers' compensation after a judge in Dover, Del., ruled there was no evidence that playing softball was a job requirement.
• Yvonne Zobel, the town clerk in Winneconne, Wis., said state election officials advised her to tell a voter who wants to take three caged ducks to a polling station in November along with a sign that reads: "If you don't vote, you can't squawk" that the birds must be kept at least 100 feet away from voters.
A Section on 04/04/2018
Print Headline: In the news
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: In the news
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.