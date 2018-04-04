Jeweler: QB should stick with football

After getting his jewelry appraised, Drew Brees shockingly learned that he had overspent $9 million dollars on luxury items for which he paid a total of $15 million. According to TMZ, this led Brees to file a lawsuit against jeweler Vahid Moradi claiming Moradi lied to him about the worth of the jewelry.

Included in Brees's purchases was a 4.09-carat blue diamond ring that was appraised at $3.75 million, significantly less than the $8.18 million Brees paid for it.

Brees is suing Moradi for $9 million, the total that he believes he overpaid.

Moradi's attorney Eric M. George claims Brees suffered "cash flow problems" and has tried to bully Moradi as a result:

"Drew Brees aggressively purchased multi-million dollar pieces of jewelry. Years later, claiming to suffer 'cash flow problems,' he tried to bully my client into undoing the transactions." ... "He should restrict his game-playing to the football field, and refrain from bullying honest, hard-working businessmen like my client."

Bubba's boy

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and his wife adopted their first child, Caleb, shortly before Watson won his first green jacket in 2002. The boy is now 6, and the Masters is growing on him.

"He loves the Par 3 [contest]," Watson said. "He loves walking around with Dad. He thinks he's really doing something, being a caddie. He looks forward to it now. He talks about it -- 'Who are we going to play with?' -- so he can see if he's got any other friends playing with us."

Watson joked that his son doesn't like golf because that's what keeps his dad away from home. But he recognizes the Masters.

"He just knows this tournament, you get a green jacket," Watson said.

Going for the Slam

Rory McIlroy knows how significant this Masters could be in terms of golf history.

Once again, he's got a shot at the career Grand Slam.

The Masters remains the only major championship to elude McIlroy, who has won the U.S. Open, the British Open and the PGA Championship. Only five players have won all four of the modern major championships, making it one of golf's most exclusive clubs.

McIlroy said he needs to "relish the opportunity that's been put in front" of him, and then "go out and grab it."

Amazingly enough, McIlroy nearly won his first major at Augusta National in 2011. He led after each of the first three rounds and seemed to be cruising toward the green jacket, only to collapse on the back nine Sunday.

McIlroy said that experience made him "a better golfer, a better person." Without the lessons learned that day, he doubts that he would've had so much success.

While he hasn't come as close to winning as he did seven years ago, McIlroy has always played well at Augusta National, finishing in the top 10 each of the last four years.

He comes into this year's event off a win at Bay Hill, giving him plenty of confidence that this can finally be the year he breaks through at the Masters.

Sports quiz

Who is the oldest male golfer to win one of golf's four major tournaments?

Sports answer

Julius Boros, who was 48 years, 4 months, 18 days old when he won the 1968 PGA Championship.

Sports on 04/04/2018