Officers file suit accusing central Arkansas mayor, city attorney of overstepping authority

Five officers with the Jacksonville Police Department have filed a lawsuit against the agency’s acting director and city’s mayor, accusing them of overstepping their authority and causing chaos.

The city's former police chief, Geoffrey Herweg, served until June, when a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge removed him pending the outcome of a lawsuit from a Jacksonville City Council member.

Late last month, Jacksonville began accepting police chief applications after the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that a previous false-report conviction disqualified Herweg from holding the position.

City Attorney Robert Bamburg was named the director of the Police Department in the interim, records show. He was elected to a four-year term as city attorney in 2014.

The plaintiffs argue that Bamburg’s elected service to another municipal office prohibits him from holding the additional title. They also add that Bamburg’s appointment is not “ceremonial” and instead allows him to exercise “complete control” of the agency.

“Neither the city of Jacksonville nor Arkansas law provide for a position known as 'director' of the Police Department,” the suit filed Wednesday reads in part.

According to the filing in Pulaski County Circuit Court, the city of Jacksonville stipulates that an “acting chief of police” will be designated.

The suit argues that “chaos” has ensued with in the Police Department in part because experienced officers have been reassigned, public information has been limited and captains have been excluded from certain departmental discussions.

The plaintiffs seek to remove Bamburg from any position or duties that do not involve his city attorney role.

Jacksonville is set to stop accepting applications for the chief position Thursday.

