Little Rock to host forum on proposed improvements to 12th Street area

Little Rock residents who live or work in the 12th Street area are invited to a forum about proposed improvements.

The city will discuss proposed street work in the area of 12th, Cedar and Pine streets from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the Willie Hinton Neighborhood Resource Center at 3805 W. 12th St.

Members of the public are invited to the open forum to give input on the plans, view preliminary drawings and ask questions. There is no formal presentation planned.

