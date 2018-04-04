Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, April 04, 2018, 2:02 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Little Rock to host forum on proposed improvements to 12th Street area

By Chelsea Boozer

This article was published today at 12:39 p.m.

Little Rock residents who live or work in the 12th Street area are invited to a forum about proposed improvements.

The city will discuss proposed street work in the area of 12th, Cedar and Pine streets from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the Willie Hinton Neighborhood Resource Center at 3805 W. 12th St.

Members of the public are invited to the open forum to give input on the plans, view preliminary drawings and ask questions. There is no formal presentation planned.

[NEW: Sign up for The Week in Little Rock email newsletter]

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Little Rock to host forum on proposed improvements to 12th Street area

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online