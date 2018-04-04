Little Rock man convicted at least twice of DWI since 2016 arrested again, authorities say

A Little Rock man who was convicted of driving while intoxicated at least two previous times in the last two years has been arrested on the same charge again, authorities said.

Pledger Miller, 46, was arrested around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

Around 9:05 p.m. that night, a state trooper noticed a blue Hyundai Santa Fe driving left of center on multiple occasions on Stagecoach Road near David O. Dodd Road in Little Rock.

Police said officers then initiated a traffic stop and spoke with the driver, Miller, who had bloodshot watery eyes, smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech.

Miller later was shown to have a blood alcohol content level of 0.17 percent and was arrested, the report states.

Records show he was previously convicted on at least two other DWI charges in May 2016 in Little Rock District Court and in December 2016 in North Little Rock District Court.

Miller remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday morning, according to an online inmate roster. He has a court appearance scheduled for May 1.