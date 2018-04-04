Little Rock Police Department to buy new mapping software for gun crimes unit

The Little Rock Police Department is purchasing new mapping software for its Gun Crimes Intelligence Unit.

The city will spend $169,043 for three years worth of software licenses, including installation, design, training and maintenance. Most of the money — $150,000 — is from a Department of Justice Technology Innovation for Public Safety grant.

The software enables detectives to enter names into a database to search the police records system and other documents. The software will compile information on the person in an easy-to-relate-to format, including visual charts.

[NEW: Sign up for The Week in Little Rock email newsletter]

For example, it can help police realize the links between a suspect in one crime who may have been a witness to two others and see the visual interaction between geographic locations, such as a witness or suspect’s residence and the location of past crimes.

The city will contract with International Business Machines Corporation for the i-Base and Analyst Notebook Software.

Originally, IBM’s bid was three times the amount available, but the city was able to negotiate down the price, a memorandum said.