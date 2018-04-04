Man accused of performing a sex act in central Arkansas emergency room

An Arkansas man is accused of masturbating in an emergency room early Wednesday, authorities said.

It happened in "public view" about 2 a.m. at CHI St. Vincent Hospital - North, which is located at 2215 Wildwood Ave. in Sherwood, according to an arrest report.

Johnny Byron Hall, 32, of Malvern was arrested on an indecent exposure charge, police said. He was no longer listed on the Pulaski County jail's roster as of Wednesday morning, records show.