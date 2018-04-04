Robbed by pair who knocked on door at Arkansas motel, asked for cigarettes, man tells police

A man was robbed at a Northwest Arkansas motel early Wednesday by two female strangers who asked for cigarettes, he told police.

Springdale police were called about 12:30 a.m. to a room in the Super 8 Motel at 4540 W. Sunset Lane, according to a news release.

The 23-year-old victim told officers that the pair had knocked on the door and asked for a pack of cigarettes. When he turned around, the victim said, one said "give me your money" and pointed a handgun at him.

The man gave them cash, and they got into the back of a red Nissan passenger car in the parking lot, the release states. A male then drove the car away from the area, police said.

One of the robbers was described as being between the ages of 15 and 20 while the other is between 20 and 30, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the release.