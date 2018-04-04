MARINERS

Cruz to DL

SAN FRANCISCO — The Seattle Mariners have placed designated hitter Nelson Cruz on the 10-day disabled list after he suffered a sprained right ankle in the season-opening series against Cleveland.

Seattle made the move Tuesday before beginning a two-game series in San Francisco where Cruz was unlikely to play. The move was retroactive to April 1. The Mariners recalled utility player Taylor Motter from Class AAA Tacoma to take Cruz’s spot on the roster. Daniel Vogelbach is likely to get the majority of at-bats at designated hitter while Cruz is out.

Cruz started the season with two home runs in his first six at-bats, but slipped on the dugout steps following a two-run home run in the sixth inning of Saturday’s game against Cleveland. X-rays were negative.

Cruz is the fourth Seattle starter on the disabled list, joining catcher Mike Zunino, outfielder Ben Gamel and pitcher Erasmo Ramirez.

CARDINALS

Gyorko out

MILWAUKEE — The St. Louis Cardinals have placed Jedd Gyorko on the 10-day disabled list and recalled prospect Harrison Bader from Class AAA.

Gyorko was placed on the DL before a game against the Brewers on Tuesday night. He left Monday’s game in the seventh inning with a strained right hamstring. Greg Garcia will fill in a third base.

Bader is an outfielder who was named the Cardinals’ minor league player of the year last season. He had been assigned to Memphis in the Pacific Coast League, but the Class AAA season has yet to begin. Bader batted .235 with 3 home runs in 32 games with St. Louis last season.

YANKEES

Setback for Ellsbury

TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury hurt a hip in his comeback from an oblique injury, a setback that means Aaron Hicks is likely to return from the disabled list first.

The 34-year-old outfielder did not play in any exhibition games from March 1 until March 24 and finished spring training 1 for 14.

Ellsbury is projected as a backup outfielder after losing the starting center field job to Hicks last season. Ellsbury is guaranteed $21,142,857 in each of the next three seasons as part of a $153 million, seven-year contract that includes a $21 million team option for 2021 with a $5 million buyout.

He hit .264 with 7 home runs and 39 RBI in 112 games last season. He was sidelined from May 24 until June 26 after sustaining a concussion against the outfield wall while making a spectacular catch to rob Kansas City’s Alcides Escobar.

Hicks went on the disabled list Friday, a day after straining his right ribcage in the opener.

METS

Swarzak sidelined

NEW YORK — New York Mets reliever Anthony Swarzak has been placed on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained left side.

The 32-year-old right-hander left Saturday’s game against St. Louis and said he had never felt soreness in his oblique muscle.

New York recalled right-hander Hansel Robles from Class AAA Las Vegas on Tuesday. He was 7-5 with a 4.92 ERA in 46 relief appearances last year.

Swarzak’s move to the disabled list was made retroactive to Sunday.

MARLINS

Lawyer: Investigation flawed

MIAMI — An attorney for the late Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez said he was unfairly blamed by investigators for the 2016 crash that killed him and two others.

The Sun Sentinel reported that attorney Ralph Fernandez made the argument in a legal filing meant to defend the pitcher’s estate from a civil lawsuit.

The Monday filing accuses Florida wildlife agency investigators of prematurely concluding that Jose Fernandez was responsible and then altering or ignoring evidence to the contrary. That investigation found that Fernandez was operating his boat when it hit a Miami Beach jetty in September 2016.

An attorney for the estates of 27-year-old Emilio Macias and 25-year-old Eduardo Rivero says there’s no evidence either of them were operating the vessel.

The state wildlife agency declined to comment on the filing.

RED SOX

Changes at Fenway

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have made several changes and improvements to Fenway Park they hope will enhance the fans’ experience.

One major addition is a fan dugout along the first-base line just beyond the Red Sox dugout. The new space with a capacity of 25 people gives fans a view similar to the players by recreating the dugout experience complete with bats, helmets, and even a giant cooler.

The oldest and smallest ballpark in the majors has also added a row of 30 seats in left field just past the visitors’ dugout.

The Red Sox also expanded netting designed to protect fans from errant balls.

Several new concessions items will be available; including pulled chicken tacos, bacon tater tots, and crème brulee French toast.

The 2018 home opener is Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays.