• Real life will imitate art this spring at the USA series Suits when series regular Meghan Markle bids farewell to the legal drama in a wedding -- and then goes off to marry her prince in real life. Show creator and show runner Aaron Korsh has written an on-screen wedding for Markle's paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane, who will finally exchange vows during the April 25 Season 7 finale with her longtime love Mike Ross, played by Patrick Adams. The two have been lovebirds for years and had one previous wedding date collapse. Both actors will then exit the show, which starts filming Season 8 this month. The wedding will be a sort of dress rehearsal for Markle's real one to Prince Harry at Britain's Windsor Castle on May 19. "I think we had to do this," said Korsh. "It's something that we owed and had to do. Obviously, I'm so happy for Meghan in her personal life and that it landed sort of similarly. It just happens." Korsh said he was thankfully given enough warning that Markle's real-life romance might trigger changes in her character's plotline and he didn't have to scramble to undo anything. "When you start a show, they definitely don't tell you to anticipate that one of your actors is going to marry a prince. That's just not in the handbook," he said. "But a lot of time, these things kind of force you to open up the box and get creative and invite new characters into your world and explore them."

• Queen Elizabeth II's 96-year-old husband, Prince Philip, has been admitted to a London hospital for a previously scheduled hip surgery, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday. A palace spokesman said the prince was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in the afternoon and would have the surgery today. Officials declined to provide additional details about the surgery and said "further updates will be issued when appropriate." The prince announced in May that he was retiring from most public duties after decades of royal service. The palace said at the time that he had carried out roughly 22,000 solo royal engagements since Elizabeth ascended to the throne in 1952. Philip has missed several public events in recent weeks, including an Easter Sunday church service in Windsor. He has been reported to be hobbled by hip pain, but the news of the surgery took many by surprise. He and Elizabeth celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in November. Philip has been in generally good health for his age, but he was briefly hospitalized over Christmas in 2011 for angioplasty treatment of a blockage in his coronary arteries. He has suffered from other ailments as well but has not spoken about them in public.

A Section on 04/04/2018