November date set for Little Rock Race for the Cure
This article was published today at 11:39 a.m.
PHOTO BY THOMAS METTHE
The 25th annual Susan G. Komen Arkansas Race for the Cure in Little Rock is scheduled for Nov. 3, according to the event's website.
The race usually takes place in October, when Breast Cancer Awareness Month is celebrated.
The 2017 event in downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock included a 5K footrace and parade and had about 25,000 male and female participants.
For more information, visit raceforthecure.org.
