Wednesday, April 04, 2018, 12:12 p.m.

November date set for Little Rock Race for the Cure

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 11:39 a.m.

PHOTO BY THOMAS METTHE

PHOTO BY THOMAS METTHE

Decked out in pink, from left, Elita Caple, Carla Robertson and Tracy Gartska walk across the Broadway Bridge during the 2017 Komen Arkansas Race for the Cure on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Little Rock.

The 25th annual Susan G. Komen Arkansas Race for the Cure in Little Rock is scheduled for Nov. 3, according to the event's website.

The race usually takes place in October, when Breast Cancer Awareness Month is celebrated.

The 2017 event in downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock included a 5K footrace and parade and had about 25,000 male and female participants.

For more information, visit raceforthecure.org.

