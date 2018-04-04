Thai police seize pickup full of meth

BANGKOK -- Police in Thailand announced Tuesday that they confiscated a huge cache of methamphetamine in one of their biggest-ever drug seizures and arrested 11 people in recent days as illegal-drug cases surge in the country.

They said the seizure took place Monday night in the northern province of Chiang Rai on a road by the Mekong River, the border with Laos. Soldiers and police discovered 9.4 million methamphetamine pills and 1,737 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in a pickup, apparently abandoned by its driver.

The seizure came less than a week after another major haul by the authorities of 1,543 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, on March 28.

It is not unusual for there to be clusters of drug seizures, as suspects and evidence seized in arrests provide leads to other cases.

Methamphetamine is often smuggled from Laos, and commonly transshipped from Burma, where it is produced. Its main market is Thailand, but it is also shipped to Thailand's southern neighbor, Malaysia.

Yemen rebels target Saudi oil tanker

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked a Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea on Tuesday, causing "minor damage" to the ship, the Saudi-led coalition battling the rebels said.

Coalition spokesman Col. Turki al-Malki said the attack occurred at 1:30 p.m. in international waters west of the port of Hodeida in Yemen, which is under Houthi control.

The coalition said a naval ship belonging to a member country quickly intervened, without giving further details. The statement did not immediately provide details on the type of weapon used or the extent of the damage.

Al-Malki said a coalition naval ship accompanied the oil tanker until it completed its navigation north. Pictures carried by state-run Saudi al-Ekhbariya TV showed a hole ripped through the side of the ship but no oil leaks.

The coalition spokesman described it as a "terrorist attack" that threatens commercial shipping routes in the vital Bab al-Mandeb strait, used for oil shipments from the Persian Gulf to Europe, as well as goods from Asia to Europe.

China, Vatican negotiate on healing rift

BEIJING -- Restricting the Vatican's control over the appointment of bishops in China does not infringe on religious freedom, a Chinese official said Tuesday, during historic negotiations between Beijing and the Holy See aimed at healing divisions.

Chen Zongrong, an official overseeing religious affairs, said Beijing would not allow "foreign forces" to govern the country's faith groups.

"The Chinese constitution clearly states that China's religious groups and religious affairs cannot be controlled by foreign forces, and [the foreign forces] should not interfere in Chinese religious affairs in any way.

"I disagree with the view that preventing Rome from having full control over the selection of bishops hinders religious freedom," Chen said.

For years, China's Catholics have been split between those who follow state-authorized churches outside the Vatican's authority and those who attend underground churches that swear fealty to the pope.

Germans work on Catalan's extradition

BERLIN -- German prosecutors said Tuesday that they are seeking the extradition of former Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont to Spain, where he faces the potential for a trial because of his role in organizing an independence referendum.

Puigdemont was detained March 25 in Germany as he attempted to drive from Finland to Belgium.

Prosecutors in the northern town of Schleswig said they have asked the regional court to formally put him in pre-extradition custody after "intensive examination" of the European arrest warrant issued March 23 by Spain's Supreme Court. If the court agrees to the request, prosecutors would still need to issue an order signing off on the extradition.

Schleswig prosecutors said in a statement that they consider the charge of rebellion to have an equivalent in German law -- one of the requirements for extradition to take place.

