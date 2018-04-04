Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, April 04, 2018, 12:15 p.m.

Pine Bluff pitcher commits to Razorbacks

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 11:05 a.m.

an-arkansas-baseball-hat-sits-atop-a-glove-during-a-game-between-the-razorbacks-and-kent-state-on-sunday-march-11-2018-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY J.T. WAMPLER

An Arkansas baseball hat sits atop a glove during a game between the Razorbacks and Kent State on Sunday, March 11, 2018, in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas picked up a commitment from an in-state pitcher Wednesday.

Pine Bluff right-hander Markevian "Tink" Hence became the Razorbacks' 10th known commit in the class of 2020. Hence plays high school baseball at Watson Chapel and summer baseball for the Arkansas Sticks.

Arkansas pitching coach Wes Johnson watched Hence pitch during a game against Little Rock Catholic on March 6 and the Razorbacks extended an offer Wednesday.

"He committed on the spot," Sticks coach Chase Brewster said. "It's a place he has always wanted to go to. He's got a chance to pitch right away, I think, with the way he throws pitches for a strike."

Hence has two older brothers, Braelin and Blake, who play college baseball at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Verbal commitments are not binding.

For more on Hence's commitment, visit WholeHogSports.com.

