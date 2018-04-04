Police identify man found fatally shot in North Little Rock

Authorities have identified a man found fatally shot in North Little Rock after officers were called to investigate a report of gunfire on Tuesday night.

The North Little Rock Police Department said Richard Jeffrey Jr., 49, was dead when authorities arrived at 210 Clover St. shortly after 9:15 p.m.

No information on a suspect or motive has been released, and no arrests have been made, police said.

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to call North Little Rock authorities.

The killing is the city's seventh homicide of the year.