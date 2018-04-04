Home / Latest News /
Police identify man found fatally shot in North Little Rock
This article was published today at 9:44 a.m.
PHOTO BY RYAN TARINELLI
210 Clover St.
Authorities have identified a man found fatally shot in North Little Rock after officers were called to investigate a report of gunfire on Tuesday night.
The North Little Rock Police Department said Richard Jeffrey Jr., 49, was dead when authorities arrived at 210 Clover St. shortly after 9:15 p.m.
No information on a suspect or motive has been released, and no arrests have been made, police said.
[2018 HOMICIDES: Interactive map details all killings this year in Little Rock, North Little Rock]
Anyone with information about what happened was asked to call North Little Rock authorities.
The killing is the city's seventh homicide of the year.
