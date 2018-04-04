54-year-old arrested after agreeing to perform sexual act on Little Rock officer, police say

A 54-year-old woman was arrested on a prostitution charge after agreeing to perform a sexual act on an undercover Little Rock officer for money, police said.

Pamela Mayberry of Little Rock was taken into custody around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of South Battery Street, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

Mayberry flagged down an undercover officer near the intersection of 19th and Battery streets before entering his vehicle and asking if he was with law enforcement, authorities said.

The woman then reportedly agreed to perform a sexual act on the officer for $20 and was arrested, according to the report.

Mayberry's name did not appear in online records for the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday morning. She has a court appearance scheduled for April 18.