AT THE POST

FINAL FURLONG

Oaklawn is scheduled to race today through Sunday this week and April 11-14 before the season comes to an end. … The Racing Festival of the South starts Saturday with two stakes races: The $100,000 Arkansas Breeders’ Open for Arkansas-bred 3-year-olds, and the $150,000 Carousel for 4-year-old fillies and mares. … Magnum Moon, who won the Rebel Stakes on March 17 is eighth in the Kentucky Derby points standings with 50. Solomini and My Boy Jack, who won the Rebel Stakes on March 17 and Southwest Stakes on Feb. 19, are 16th and 17th with 34 and 32 points. Combatant, who was second in the Smarty Jones Stakes on Jan. 15, second in the Southwest Stakes and third in the Rebel Stakes is 23rd with 22 points. The top 20 get into the Kentucky Derby.