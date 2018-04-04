Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Tiffany Cramer, 25, of 154 Killdeer St. in Farmington was arrested Monday in connection with delivery of a counterfeit substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cramer was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Robert Dall Warwick, 62, of 13980 Arkansas 94 in Rogers was arrested Monday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Warwick was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Hayes Kehne, 19, of 7 West Prospect St. was arrested Monday in connection with delivery of marijuana and delivery of a controlled substance. Kehne was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Marcus Howard, 31, of Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering, aggravated assault, endangering welfare of a minor and interference with custody. Howard was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Rogers

• Abigail Vega, 27, of 2312 W. Meadow Lane was arrested Monday in connection with possession with purpose to deliver controlled substance. Vega was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Bridgett Vega, 19, of 1928 S. 17th Place was arrested Monday in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to manufacture controlled substance. Vega was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Estefania Vega, 21, of 2312 W. Meadows Lane was arrested Monday in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to manufacture controlled substance. Vega was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Jeremy Hitchcock, 31, of 2581 Kantz Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with sexual assault, sexual indecency with a child and sexually grooming a child. Hitchcock was released at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Police

Fayetteville

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 4:39 a.m. Tuesday at 2118 Chestnut Ave. No. 9.

• An assault or battery was reported at 8:02 p.m. Monday near Washington Regional Medical Center at 3215 N. Northhills Blvd.

Washington County

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 4:06 p.m. Tuesday at 10591 S. Arkansas 59 in Lincoln.

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 9:46 a.m. Tuesday at 2300 N. Hughmount Road in Fayetteville.

NW News on 04/04/2018