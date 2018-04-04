Rescued 56 Rohingya fleeing Burma, Malaysia navy says

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysian authorities on Tuesday intercepted a boat carrying 56 people believed to be Muslim Rohingya refugees who fled from Burma, and they took the vessel and its passengers to shore.

The navy chief, Adm. Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin, said the boat was intercepted after it entered Malaysian waters and was moored off the northern resort island of Langkawi.

The boat had stopped temporarily Sunday in southern Thailand, where it underwent repairs and was resupplied with fuel and food before being sent on its way to Malaysia, as its passengers reportedly desired.

About 700,000 Rohingya have fled western Burma’s Rakhine state to neighboring Bangladesh in the past seven months to escape a brutal counterinsurgency campaign by Burma’s army. Rohingya, treated as undesirables in predominantly Buddhist Burma, used to flee by sea by the thousands each year until security in Burma was tightened after an upsurge of refugees in 2015 caused regional concern.

The navy chief said all of the boat’s passengers were safe but tired and hungry, and were given food and water. The boat and its passengers will be handed over to immigration authorities, he said.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency chief Zulkifili Abu Bakar said the refugees were 19 women, 17 men, 12 boys and eight girls.