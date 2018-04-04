Revived RiverFest announces 2018 lineup

The revived Little Rock music festival RiverFest has released its lineup of headliners:

Young the Giant

Young Thug

Kip Moore

Highly Suspect

Jamey Johnson

Margo Price

Echosmith

Rachel Potter & Steel Union Band

Levelle Davison

RiverFest's organizers announced the end of the long-running music festival after the 2017 event, which marked its 40th anniversary.

But in February, Memphis-based Universal Fairs said it had bought the rights to the RiverFest brand and planned to bring the three-day festival back on Memorial Day weekend.

It is scheduled for May 25-27 along the Arkansas River. Advance multi-day passes through April 30 start at $45. Priority passes, complete with VIP viewing as well as beer and food tickets start at $165.

Little Rock native Davison, a contestant on NBC’s The Voice, was part of Wednesday’s lineup unveiling.

In February, event director Jack Daniels said the entertainment lineup would lean “toward a country/classic rock theme” as well as “some well-known adult contemporary music.”

Tickets are available on the RiverFest website.