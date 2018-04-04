Home / Latest News /
Revived RiverFest announces 2018 lineup
This article was published today at 1:41 p.m.
PHOTO BY BENJAMIN KRAIN
The revived Little Rock music festival RiverFest has released its lineup of headliners:
- Young the Giant
- Young Thug
- Kip Moore
- Highly Suspect
- Jamey Johnson
- Margo Price
- Echosmith
- Rachel Potter & Steel Union Band
- Levelle Davison
RiverFest's organizers announced the end of the long-running music festival after the 2017 event, which marked its 40th anniversary.
But in February, Memphis-based Universal Fairs said it had bought the rights to the RiverFest brand and planned to bring the three-day festival back on Memorial Day weekend.
It is scheduled for May 25-27 along the Arkansas River. Advance multi-day passes through April 30 start at $45. Priority passes, complete with VIP viewing as well as beer and food tickets start at $165.
Little Rock native Davison, a contestant on NBC’s The Voice, was part of Wednesday’s lineup unveiling.
In February, event director Jack Daniels said the entertainment lineup would lean “toward a country/classic rock theme” as well as “some well-known adult contemporary music.”
