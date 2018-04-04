Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

SATURDAY’S RESULTS 6-10 (60 percent)

MEET 136-419 (32.5 percent)

LEE’S LOCK Golden Mischief in the eighth

BEST BET Rio Norte in the seventh

LONG SHOT The Rogue Diesel in the fifth

*educated guess

**things to like

***plenty to like

****confident choice

1 Purse $22,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

**WAVE DANCER has been forwardly placed in consecutive third-place finishes at Turfway, and blinkers on is a high percentage change for this stable. Her best workouts have been over conventional dirt surfaces. LADY BAY rallied to third in a stronger field of $30,000 maiden-claimers, but only one subsequent work and a suspicious class drop have me looking elsewhere. CARD CLUB has finished in-the-money in both local starts at this bottom maiden classification, and she has enough speed to be in a good position turning into the stretch.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Wave Dancer Vazquez Gorder 5-1 7 Lady Bay Court Morse 3-1 8 Card Club Contreras Lukas 7-2 5 Sea Shack Felix Mason 7-2 1 Miss Shabang Quinonez Von Hemel 6-1 1a Chick Boxer Pompell Smith 6-1 3 Emerald Candy Morales Mason 10-1 4 Ornamental Iron Canchari Chleborad 12-1 6 Raise a Ghost Sanjur Martin 30-1 10 Her High Road McMahon Dixon 20-1 9 Rosie Bear Eramia Domenosky 20-1

2 Purse $21,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $8,000

**SUPREME VENTURE set a pressured pace in an improved third-place finish. He is taking a significant drop in price and drew a favorable two-turn post. PICTURE TUBE was a troubled third just two races back. He may not have cared for a sloppy track in his last start, and he was claimed by a sharp claiming stable. CUMBER broke his maiden in a clear sprint victory, and the improving colt has strong connections, but may be vulnerable from an extreme outside post.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Supreme Venture Contreras Hartman 9-2 1 Picture Tube Cohen Broberg 8-1 12 Cumber Santana Asmussen 3-1 13 Fudge Proud Stevens Robertson 6-1 14 Regalistic Birzer Chleborad 12-1 9 Seven Forty Seven Felix Mason 7-2 10 Nicky Numbers McMahon Morse 15-1 5 Tonbo Court Barkley 10-1 4 Cat Got Even Wales Martin 12-1 3 Luther D Pompell Smith 15-1 11 Honor Thy Father Prescott Puhl 20-1 8 Gorsuch Gazader Compton 8-1 6 Zimmerman Birzer Roberts 20-1 7 Mostly Sunny Vazquez Altamirano 20-1

3 Purse $32,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

**MURIKA has earned competitive Beyer figures while competing exclusively in maiden-allowance races, and she is bred top and bottom to improve around two turns. VYERA has finished with energy in three consecutive third-place sprint finishes, and she is bred to run at least this far. HALO’S MAJESTY has shown ability in two second-place finishes around two turns at Delta, and she may prefer running around a 1-mile oval.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Murika Santana Moquett 3-1 4 Vyera Canchari Van Berg 7-2 3 Halo’s Majesty Eramia Burress 8-1 1 Honor Bar Birzer Forster 9-2 9 Cipherin’ Sue Prescott Puhl 4-1 8 Fabulous Girl De La Cruz Martin 5-1 6 Frozen Rocket Pompell Smith 15-1 7 Wow Wow Now St Julien Litfin 20-1 2 Lost Morales Lauer 20-1

4 Purse $36,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

***CHILEAN QUEEN has been a clear late-running winner in three consecutive races, and the pace figures fast enough to set up another stretch run. BIG RED SEVEN defeated $20,000 claimers back in January. She has been consistently competitive this meeting and she has a versatile running style. ENCHANTING EMBRACE raced evenly on a muddy track in her last race, but she was a clear winner of her two previous races and was claimed by a winning stable.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Chilean Queen Hill Milligan 5-2 6 Big Red Seven Gazader Ortiz 4-1 2 Enchanting Embrace Canchari Silva 8-1 7 Drip Brew Felix Mason 7-2 1 Crack Your Whip McMahon Johnson 10-1 4 Stay Spicy Eramia Rouck 5-1 5 Cherokee Salute Quinonez Irwin 6-1 3 Cal Girls Reign St Julien Von Hemel 12-1

5 Purse $20,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

**THE ROGUE DIESEL defeated allowance rivals when closing out his Remington campaign, and he has been earning competitive Beyer figures while overmatched in starter allowance races at Oaklawn. JONNY’S CHOICE is dropping a notch following a front-running second-place finish, and the 9-year-old has class but is also winless since 2016. IRISH YOU WELL was a big disappointment in two races in 2017, but he is another with a decided class advantage and returns fresh for a winning stable.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

10 The Rogue Diesel St Julien Hall 15-1 9 Jonny’s Choice Cohen Diodoro 5-2 4 Irish You Well Prescott Catalano 6-1 3 Dowlingfourtyeight Sanjur Shorter 5-1 6 Cowboy U Know Santana Asmussen 4-1 7 Misdeed Gazader Caldwell 12-1 8 Big Headed Jerry Pompell Smith 10-1 11 Summer King Eramia Martin 20-1 1 Seismic Force Morales Ashauer 20-1 5 Ferocious Tiger McMahon Holthus 15-1 2 Silverdollardreams Vazquez Garcia 15-1 13 Unbridled Giant Felix Mason 20-1 12 Arrogant De La Cruz Martin 20-1 14 It’sgoodtobelucky Laviolette Frazee 20-1

6 Purse $83,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance

***MINISTRY has been a sharp winner in four of her last five races, including a pair of restricted stake races, and she figures difficult to beat in her first try around two turns. DUTCH PARROT is a proven and experience two-turn runner who is adding blinkers for the first time and should be rolling inside the final furlong. KAUAI NANA dominated sprint rivals just two races back, and she caught a muddy track when taking on allowance runners in a two-turn debut March 1.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Ministry Pompell Gonzalez 9-5 6 Dutch Parrot Vazquez Van Meter 2-1 5 Kauai Nana Court Jackson 8-1 1 Florida Bird Wales Jayaraman 12-1 3 Beautiful Honduras Santana Brennan 8-1 7 Acumen Prescott Garcia 6-1 2 Miss Shelby Quinonez Witt 15-1 8 She’s Undawnted McMahon Ives 20-1 9 Laura Ray Loveberry Hornsby 20-1

7 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds or 4-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $25,000

***RIO NORTE showed a high turn of early speed in a fourth-place finish March 9, and he is dropping into a conditioned-claiming race and figures difficult to catch under kinder rating from new rider Alex Birzer. MATCH PLAY earned the field’s fastest Beyer figure defeating $25,000 maiden-claimers, and the Steve Asmussen trainee is improving and likely goes favored. SPEIGHTSTIME has not raced since May, but he races competitively at a higher class level last season at Oaklawn. Trainer Ron Moquett usually brings runners back fit and ready to contend.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Rio Norte Birzer Van Berg 5-1 2 Match Play Santana Asmussen 5-2 10 Speightstime Gazader Moquett 3-1 9 Bye Crazy Eyes De La Cruz DiVito 8-1 4 Gotta Curlin Morales Duncan 6-1 11 Granian Eramia Morse 12-1 5 Chilly Willis St Julien Von Hemel 15-1 8 Perfect Dream McMahon Prather 20-1 6 Ramblin Fever Manrrique Gustafson 20-1 1 Prairie Chief Sanjur Contreras 20-1 12 Little Red Kid Laviolette Romero 30-1 3 Haulin’ Freight Canchari Martin 20-1

8 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

****GOLDEN MISCHIEF is a multiple stakes-winning sprinter who has won four of his races at this distance, and is dropping to win after a deceptive effort in the Spring Fever. JERSEY HEIST has been on or near the early lead in consecutive victories at the meeting and may be getting really good for new trainer Federico Villafranco. HOTSHOT ANNA is a quality sprinter who is finally at her best distance and on a preferred surface after three consecutive races on turf.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Golden Mischief De La Cruz Cox 7-5 3 Jersey Heist Stevens Villafranco 6-1 2 Hotshot Anna Canchari Robertson 4-1 6 Bearsatlanticmist Cohen McKnight 8-1 1 Borealis Beauty Loveberry Robertson 12-1 4 Profound Moment Birzer Van Berg 6-1 5 Mywomanfromtokyo St Julien Von Hemel 5-1

9 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, claiming $10,000

***GUSKA MON SHOES has been compromised by less than ideal trips in his last two races against much better, and seven of his nine wins have been recorded at Oaklawn. DETROIT COWBOY has lost a late lead in a pair of recent narrow defeats. He has the best of connections and is the one to catch. MEANBONE was one-paced after a troubled start in his last start, but his two previous races appear good enough to make him a major threat.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Guska Mon Shoes Thompson Villafranco 3-1 2 Detroit Cowboy De La Cruz Cox 7-2 7 Meanbone Cohen Diodoro 6-1 10 Runarounddancing Sanjur Martin 6-1 1a Suspect a Storm Canchari Martin 8-1 1 Hot Blooded Song Canchari Martin 8-1 3 Sarah’s Swingtown Pompell Smith 12-1 5 Bud Ro McMahon Holthus 8-1 9 Bud’s Mr. B Gazader Peitz 10-1 13 Uncle Goyle Birzer Morse 10-1 6 Hank’s Alibi Loveberry Petalino 20-1 12 Vilonia Strong Court Fires 15-1 11 Naughty Moon Eramia Cates 30-1 8 The Arkansan Vazquez Ashauer 30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

WAVE DANCER appears a good filly to key in a first race trifecta, and I recommend four runners in the place and the same four in the show spot. The seventh race starts a Pick-3 and it appears a three-horse race. The eighth race may have a single in GOLDEN MISCHIEF, and the ninth race can be covered well with three.