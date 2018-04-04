Saudi agrees Israel has a right to land

Saudi Arabia's crown prince says Israelis "have the right to have their own land" and that formal relations between Israel and the kingdom could be mutually beneficial.

The comments by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in an interview published Monday underscored the warmer tone toward Israel adopted recently by the de facto ruler of a powerful Arab country that once opposed Israel's right to exist.

Saudi Arabia and Israel still have no formal relations, and Saudi leaders have historically criticized the Jewish state for its treatment of the Palestinians and for limiting access to Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem.

But the kingdom's stance toward Israel has changed with the rise of Mohammed, who is 32 and is seeking to improve his nation's economy and its standing in the world.

Instead of seeing Israel as an enemy, the crown prince has come to view the Jewish state as an attractive regional economic and technological hub as well as a potential partner in the kingdom's cold war with Iran. And part of that is recognizing Israel's right to exist, preferably in the context of a deal with the Palestinians.

"I believe that each people, anywhere, has a right to live in their peaceful nation," the crown prince told Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic. "I believe the Palestinians and the Israelis have the right to have their own land. But we have to have a peace agreement to assure the stability for everyone and to have normal relations."

Formal relations, he said, would benefit both nations and their neighbors.

"Israel is a big economy compared to their size and it's a growing economy, and of course there are a lot of interests we share with Israel -- and if there is peace, there would be a lot of interest between Israel and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and countries like Egypt and Jordan," he said.

Mohammed has a close relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, and especially with the president's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, whom the president has deputized to try to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The details of Kushner's peace plan have yet to be released, but it is widely believed that they are being coordinated with Mohammed to try to get buy-in from the wider Arab world.

Small signs of a thaw between Israel and the kingdom have emerged recently. Saudi Arabia allowed a commercial airline flight to Israel to pass through its airspace last month, and many in the region suspect that covert contacts between the two countries have grown.

