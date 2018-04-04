Shots fired, North Little Rock police find dead man

Police were investigating a homicide Tuesday night in North Little Rock, an official said.

Officers were called shortly after 9:15 p.m. to a report of a disturbance that turned into a shooting incident, said Sgt. Amy Cooper, a spokesman for the Police Department. Police arrived at the scene and found a man dead from gunfire, she said.

Crime-scene tape Tuesday night blocked off portions of North Clover and North Redwood streets, areas that are just north of East Second Street.

Cooper said a motive in the killing is unknown.

Metro on 04/04/2018