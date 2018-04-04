Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, April 04, 2018, 8:22 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Shots fired, North Little Rock police find dead man

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

Police were investigating a homicide Tuesday night in North Little Rock, an official said.

Officers were called shortly after 9:15 p.m. to a report of a disturbance that turned into a shooting incident, said Sgt. Amy Cooper, a spokesman for the Police Department. Police arrived at the scene and found a man dead from gunfire, she said.

Crime-scene tape Tuesday night blocked off portions of North Clover and North Redwood streets, areas that are just north of East Second Street.

Cooper said a motive in the killing is unknown.

Metro on 04/04/2018

Print Headline: Shots fired, NLR police find dead man

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Shots fired, North Little Rock police find dead man

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online