Shots fired, North Little Rock police find dead man

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
Police were investigating a homicide Tuesday night in North Little Rock, an official said.
Officers were called shortly after 9:15 p.m. to a report of a disturbance that turned into a shooting incident, said Sgt. Amy Cooper, a spokesman for the Police Department. Police arrived at the scene and found a man dead from gunfire, she said.
Crime-scene tape Tuesday night blocked off portions of North Clover and North Redwood streets, areas that are just north of East Second Street.
Cooper said a motive in the killing is unknown.
