Soccer: Strategy pays off for Bentonville boys

BENTONVILLE -- Bentonville High had a simple strategy on a cold, windy Tuesday night, using the weather conditions to its benefit.

The Tigers played to the wind in the first half in the hopes of getting a lead, then set out to defend it in the second half when Rogers High had the wind at its back.

The plan worked to perfection, as Bentonville scored two first-half goals, while playing strong defense in the second half, to secure a 3-0 victory in 7A-West Conference boys soccer action at the Tiger Athletic Complex.

"That was the plan," Bentonville coach Mike Devaney said. "We wanted to play with the wind in the first half and get a lead to have something to defend."

That something to defend came within a six-minute span of the first half when the Tigers (4-5, 2-3 7A West) used the windy conditions to score twice for a 2-0 lead. The first came when Elliott Nimrod headed in a goal off an Eli Brandon throw-in with 12 minutes, 32 seconds remaining in the opening half.

Wyeth McKean followed that with a score about six minutes later when his one-timer off a cross from Harrison Dickerson found the back of the net.

Rogers (7-6-1, 2-3) had trouble connecting passes to score goals. The Mounties had only seven shots on goal, challenging Bentonville keeper Davis Hogue just three times.

"It's becoming a season-long issue," Rogers coach Stephen Peck said. "We're struggling to score. We have the opportunities, but for whatever reason, we just don't find the net. I thought we had some good chances in the first half to score, but we didn't, and it came back to haunt us. We left a few goals on the field. If we're not going to put them in, we're not going to win. It's that simple."

Devaney credited the shutout to the play of his two center backs on defense.

"Gray Stephenson and Kaden Nelson were just superb," Devaney said. "They won everything. They competed. That's what we ask them to do. They're put on an island because we like to push those two outside backs forward, so they have to be combative and they have to win balls on the ground. I thought they won almost everything today."

Frankie Suchara scored the Mounties' only goal with a blast from about 30 yards out in the 72nd minute.

Rogers Heritage 3, Bentonville West 0

Alex Perez scored two goals and Wilmer Arrue added two assists to help the War Eagles claim the 7A-West win Tuesday night.

Charlie Hernandez added the other goal for Heritage (5-5, 1-4).

Springdale High 3, Van Buren 1

The Bulldogs kept their record spotless as Jose Vega scored a pair of goals.

Nelson Barroso also found the back of the net for Springdale (10-0-1, 5-0 7A-West)

Girls: Bentonville 3, Rogers 1

The Lady Tigers scored in the fourth minute on a Madison Howard free kick, and never trailed, as they pulled into a first-place tie with the previously undefeated Lady Mounties.

The match was knotted at one at halftime, but two second-half goals from Tyler Ann Reash, including a putback of her own miss in the 65th minute, gave Bentonville the victory.

The Lady Mounties' only goal came on a Jourdan Badely one-timer in the 10th minute that tied the score 1-1. Skylurr Patrick assisted on the play.

Bentonville will host Rogers Heritage on Friday. Rogers travels on Bentonville West on the same day.

Rogers Heritage 6, Bentonville West 0

Pam Seiler and Grace Brackett had two goals and one assist each to help the Lady War Eagles to the big win.

Kenadi Coones added a goal and two assists for Heritage (5-7, 2-3 7A-West).

Springdale High 4, Van Buren 0

There was no lingering hangover from last week's huge win against Bentonville as the Lady Bulldogs climbed into a three-way tie atop the 7A-West standings.

Heather Gonzalez scored a pair of goals for Springdale (8-5-1, 4-1) and Jessica Paez and Zoe Downum scored one goal each.

Springdale Har-Ber 1, Fayetteville 0

Annabelle Weber scored the match's only goal in the first half on an assist from Katelyne Capdeville as the Lady Wildcats earned a big conference win.

Har-Ber keeper Mekenna Taylor had three saves in the match.

