Suspect arrested in death at Arkansas music festival; security worker charged

Authorities have arrested a security worker in the death of a man at a central Arkansas music festival last month.

Anthony Paul Flick, 34, of Greenbrier was arrested March 29 by the U.S. Marshals Service in Anderson, Mo., on a manslaughter charge, according to a release from the Faulkner County sheriff's office. Flick was booked into the McDonald County, Mo., jail about 1:15 p.m. that day, according to an online inmate roster, and he was awaiting extradition Tuesday to Faulkner County.

The arrest stems from an incident March 17 at the Cosmic Flux music event in Greenbrier.

A Faulkner County sheriff's deputy was contacted about 11 that night by a security official at the event in reference to a problem with an attendee.

Flick, a security worker, told the deputy that a man, later identified as 24-year-old Austin Michael Dodson of Texas, appeared to be "asleep" in the road, according to the release.

Authorities found Dodson unresponsive a short time later. His face was discolored and he was not breathing, the sheriff's office said.

First responders and festival staff members tried to revive Dodson before he was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center in Conway. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Dodson's body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory, where medical examiners determined his death was caused by strangulation.

The sheriff's office said the investigation has yielded "probable cause to believe the Flux security team's actions resulted in [Dodson's] death."

State Desk on 04/04/2018