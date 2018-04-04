TRACK AND FIELD: UA’s Brooks wins award
By Democrat-Gazette press services
This article was published today at 2:30 a.m.
Arkansas senior Taliyah Brooks was named the SEC field athlete of the week following her heptathlon title at the Texas Relays last weekend.
Brooks earned 5,946 points in the heptathlon, with first-place finishes in the 100-meter hurdles and the 200-meter dash.
It is the second time this season that Brooks has earned SEC field athlete of the week.
