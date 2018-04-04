Designer of slide charged in death

DALLAS -- One of the designers of a Kansas water park slide that decapitated a 10-year-old boy has been arrested in Texas, federal authorities said Tuesday.

John Timothy Schooley, 72, was met by agents at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as he arrived Monday on a flight from China, said Trent Touchstone, chief deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service in Dallas.

Schooley was being held at the Dallas County jail after being arraigned on charges that include second-degree murder, according to Dallas County sheriff's spokesman Raul Reyna.

In 2016, Caleb Schwab was killed on the 17-story Verruckt when the raft he was riding went airborne and hit an overhead loop at the Schlitterbahn Water Park in Kansas City, Kan.

Last week, a Kansas grand jury indicted Schooley and Jeffrey Henry, 62, a co-owner of Texas-based Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts.

Gun-buyer checks set March record

The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System reported performing 2,767,699 federal background checks for firearms purchases, the highest March number since the FBI began releasing data in 1998.

While there is no exact data on firearms purchases in the U.S., the background check system is considered a barometer for gun sales. Adjusted for permit checks, such as concealed-carry applications, March checks were up 10.8 percent from the previous year, totaling 1,503,967. Handgun checks increased 3.9 percent, while long gun checks rose 17.3 percent.

The strong background check data sent shares of publicly traded firearms companies climbing.

After a mass shooting at a Parkland, Fla., high school in February, measures imposing restrictions on firearms, including AR-15 rifles and large capacity magazines, have been passed at the state and municipal levels.

"The March data confirmed the reemergence of fear-based buying," KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Brett Andress wrote in a note sent Tuesday. "The primary tell being the more politically sensitive long guns rising 17.3 percent."

Tennessean pulls medical-pot bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A lead sponsor of a medical-marijuana bill in Tennessee withdrew the measure Tuesday after telling fellow lawmakers the legislation has been so watered down that passing it would actually harm, rather than help, patients.

Sen. Steve Dickerson, a Republican from Nashville who is also a medical doctor, said he worried that passing the bill as amended would only forestall the full legalization of medical marijuana in Tennessee. He said he would submit a more permissive bill that would allow for the growing, processing, dispensing, regulation and taxation of cannabis.

While the original bill allowed for the growing, dispensing, regulating and taxation of cannabis oil inside the state, the amended bill would have required patients to get a doctor's order and go out of state to get the oil.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, who opposed the bill, said he was hopeful that medical-cannabis legalization would be addressed on a national basis.

