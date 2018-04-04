Home / Latest News /
Water park co-owner booked into jail on murder charge in boy's decapitation death
By The Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A water park co-owner has been booked into a jail in Kansas, where he's charged with a 10-year-old boy's decapitation death on a 17-story waterslide that was promoted as the world's largest.
Records show that Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry was booked into the Wyandotte County jail shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Henry had been jailed in Texas since last week after he was indicted on charges including second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab at the water park in Kansas City, Kansas.
Henry is due in court Thursday. His attorney didn't immediately reply to a phone message left Wednesday.
The slide's designer, John Schooley, was arrested Monday and also faces charges including second-degree murder. Another executive is charged with manslaughter.
