Yelich, Braun go back-to-back to stun Cardinals

MILWAUKEE -- Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun hit consecutive home runs off Dominic Leone with two out in the ninth, sending the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Leone (0-1) retired the first two batters, but then lost Yelich on a 2-2 pitch before Braun whacked the next one for his fourth career game-ending home run.

Dan Jennings (1-0) picked up the victory with a perfect ninth.

Dexter Fowler and Tommy Pham opened the game with consecutive home runs for St. Louis, and Marcell Ozuna made it 4-0 with a two-run shot in the third. Jack Flaherty struck out a career-high nine while pitching five innings of one-run ball, but the Cardinals' bullpen lost the lead.

Yelich started Milwaukee's rally with a two-out RBI single off the glove of shortstop Paul DeJong in the fifth. The Brewers pulled within one run on RBI singles for Travis Shaw and Jonathan Villar in the eighth.

Fowler, mired in a 1-for-18 stretch, drove the first pitch from Chase Anderson into the Cardinals' bullpen for his 24th career leadoff home run. Pham looked at one pitch and then lined the next one over the wall in deep right-center.

Anderson was charged with 4 runs and 8 hits in 4 innings.

BRAVES 13, NATIONALS 6 Freddie Freeman and Preston Tucker each hit a three-run home run, and host Atlanta handed Washington its first loss. Freeman and Tucker each delivered a big blow as Atlanta scored four times in each of the first two innings. Tucker's drive in the first against A.J. Cole reached the restaurant behind the right-field seats, and Freeman cleared the wall in right-center in the second. Ryan Zimmerman hit a two-run home run in the first for Washington, and Cole added his first career home run in the second. Leading off the third, Bryce Harper continued his hot streak with his fourth home run in the last three games.

METS 2, PHILLIES 0 Matt Harvey allowed one hit over five sharp innings in his season debut, and New York beat visiting Philadelphia on a rainy night at Citi Field. Todd Frazier snapped a scoreless tie with a run-scoring double in the sixth. Travis d'Arnaud added a two-out RBI single.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 10, ORIOLES 6 Josh Reddick hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning and a grand slam in host Houston's five-run seventh, leading the Astros to a victory over Baltimore. Reddick, who was 1 for 11 this season before his home run in the sixth, tied a career high with six RBI. Reddick and the Astros got their sparkling World Series rings in a pregame ceremony with baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred in town for the occasion, and then went out and slugged their way to their fourth consecutive victory in a 5-1 start.

BLUE JAYS 14, WHITE SOX 5 Josh Donaldson and Aledmys Diaz each hit a two-run home run, and host Toronto routed Chicago for its fourth consecutive victory. Donaldson went 2 for 4 with three RBI. Diaz had three hits before leaving after six innings because of back spasms.

YANKEES 11, RAYS 4 Didi Gregorius hit two three-run home runs and drove in a career-high eight RBI, and host New York beat Tampa Bay in Aaron Boone's first home opener as manager. Gregorius had four hits and walked, setting a major league record for RBI by a player in a home opener. He also set a Yankees record for RBIs by a shortstop.

ROYALS 1, TIGERS 0 Jake Junis took a shutout into the eighth inning, and visiting Kansas City earned its first victory of the season. On a chilly, rainy day -- with snow a possibility on Wednesday -- the Tigers and Royals breezed through nine innings in 2 hours, 17 minutes. Jorge Soler, who still doesn't have a major league hit since July 2, drove in the game's only run with a sacrifice fly in the second. Junis (1-0) allowed three hits in seven-plus innings. Kelvin Herrera struck out two in a perfect ninth for his first save.

INTERLEAGUE

RED SOX 4, MARLINS 2, 13 INNINGS Hanley Ramirez hit a two-run double with two out in the 13th inning, and another night of stingy pitching helped visiting Boston extend its winning streak to five games by beating Miami. Mookie Betts singled with one out in the 13th off Tayron Guerrero (0-1) and advanced on a groundout. Following an intentional walk to Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks), Ramirez lined his third extra-base hit of the season. Heath Hembree (1-0) allowed one hit in two innings to help the Red Sox (5-1) to their best start since 2006.

MARINERS 6, GIANTS 4 Mitch Haniger hit a two-run single, helping visiting Seattle spoil San Francisco's home opener. Marco Gonzales (1-0) allowed 3 runs and 6 hits in 6 1/3 innings. Edwin Diaz got three outs for his third save. Joe Panik homered and Evan Longoria added a two-run shot for the Giants, the first with his new team.

