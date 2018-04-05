85-year-old Arkansan dies after vehicle collides with truck

An 85-year-old man was killed Wednesday afternoon after his vehicle collided with a truck in Fayetteville, authorities said.

It happened shortly after 3:45 p.m. as Donald Hoodenpyle of Fayetteville was driving a four-door sedan on Huntsville Road near Jarnagan Lane.

His vehicle was reportedly struck by a Dodge truck.

Hoodenpyle suffered fatal injuries. The occupants of the Dodge were transported to a local hospital, a Fayetteville fire department official said.

The identities of the injured and their conditions were not released.

At least 96 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.