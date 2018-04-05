Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, April 05, 2018, 3:24 p.m.

85-year-old Arkansan dies after vehicle collides with truck

By Polly Irungu

This article was published today at 2:52 p.m.

NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. WAMPLER Fayetteville firefighters and police work Wednesday April 4, 2018 at the scene of a fatal accident on Huntsville Rd. near Jarnagan Ln. The collision occurred between a Dodge truck and a four-door passenger car. The male driver of the car was killed and the driver of the truck and a passenger from the car, both males, were also transported to the hospital according to Fayetteville fire department personnel.

An 85-year-old man was killed Wednesday afternoon after his vehicle collided with a truck in Fayetteville, authorities said.

It happened shortly after 3:45 p.m. as Donald Hoodenpyle of Fayetteville was driving a four-door sedan on Huntsville Road near Jarnagan Lane.

His vehicle was reportedly struck by a Dodge truck.

Hoodenpyle suffered fatal injuries. The occupants of the Dodge were transported to a local hospital, a Fayetteville fire department official said.

The identities of the injured and their conditions were not released.

At least 96 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.

