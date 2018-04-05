Affidavit: Arkansan stuffed electronics in pants, shoved Walmart worker before fleeing

An Arkansas man accused of robbing a Walmart on Tuesday stuffed electronic devices in his pants and shoved an employee, authorities said.

Police were called to a Jonesboro location of the retailer about 2 p.m., according to the affidavit.

An employee told officers that Vernon Vontrell Fletcher, 24, had removed several Nextbook devices from their boxes and put them in his pants. He tried to stop him, the employee said, but Fletcher pushed him out of the way.

Police arrested Fletcher on a robbery charge a short distance away from the Walmart, the affidavit states. He had been criminally banned from the store after being caught shoplifting there five other times, according to the employee.

As of Thursday afternoon, Fletcher was being held at the Craighead County jail in lieu of $2,500 bond, records show. The Jonesboro resident also faces a criminal trespassing charge, according to the affidavit, and is scheduled to appear in court May 25.