Home / Latest News /
After 2nd child sex abuse trial, Arkansas man found guilty, sentenced to 30 years
By The Texarkana Gazette
This article was published today at 10:33 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
An Arkansas man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of rape, second-degree sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child.
Jared Allen Harper, 36, was first tried last year in the case, but it ended with a hung jury. A second jury began hearing testimony Monday and on Wednesday found Harper guilty.
The jury sentenced Harper to 30 years for rape, 10 years for sexual assault and six years for indecency. All of the terms will run concurrently.
Harper entered the victim's life when she was a toddler and sexually abused her for years. The victim, now 14, testified that she recanted the allegations in early 2017 because she feared her family would suffer if Harper could no longer pay child support for her younger siblings.
Defense lawyers Jason Horton of Texarkana and Jeff Rosenzweig of Little Rock theorized that the girl and her older brother concocted the abuse story because they did not like Harper and wanted him out of their lives.
The girl testified that Harper began sexually abusing her when she was 6 or 7. The girl said Harper called it "daddy time" and advised her not to tell anyone what they were doing although he described it as "normal."
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: After 2nd child sex abuse trial, Arkansas man found guilty, sentenced to 30 years
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
2thepoint says... April 5, 2018 at 12:27 p.m.
Life without parole. The only way to protect our children. He will probably not serve the entire sentence. He will be back out, grooming another child and molesting again. Life without parole.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.