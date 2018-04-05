After 2nd child sex abuse trial, Arkansas man found guilty, sentenced to 30 years

An Arkansas man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of rape, second-degree sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child.

Jared Allen Harper, 36, was first tried last year in the case, but it ended with a hung jury. A second jury began hearing testimony Monday and on Wednesday found Harper guilty.

The jury sentenced Harper to 30 years for rape, 10 years for sexual assault and six years for indecency. All of the terms will run concurrently.

Harper entered the victim's life when she was a toddler and sexually abused her for years. The victim, now 14, testified that she recanted the allegations in early 2017 because she feared her family would suffer if Harper could no longer pay child support for her younger siblings.

Defense lawyers Jason Horton of Texarkana and Jeff Rosenzweig of Little Rock theorized that the girl and her older brother concocted the abuse story because they did not like Harper and wanted him out of their lives.

The girl testified that Harper began sexually abusing her when she was 6 or 7. The girl said Harper called it "daddy time" and advised her not to tell anyone what they were doing although he described it as "normal."