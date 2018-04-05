WALLY HALL: Arkansas a perfect host for racing conference

HOT SPRINGS -- It is fitting that the annual Racing Integrity and Animal Welfare Conference is being held in the Natural State.

Oaklawn Park and Southland Park Gaming and Racing have become industry legends in the world of thoroughbred and greyhound racing.

They are the two most vibrant tracks of their type in the country. Most race tracks are struggling in most of the country, but not in Arkansas where they are part of what makes this great state such a tourist mecca.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson graciously opened the conference with an inspiring and entertaining talk about his favorite subject, the state of Arkansas. He also shared that he and his daughter were on a father-daughter date to Oaklawn after the lunch. The governor does that on a regular basis. Last year he was seen riding rides and laughing with his daughter at the Arkansas State Fair.

Wednesday, hard-working, caring race folks from all over the country -- including representatives of harness and quarter horse racing -- kicked off their annual meeting with a lunch at the Hotel Hot Springs. It didn't take long for them to honor one of the men who as chairman of the Arkansas Racing Commission helped spearhead the passing of Instant Racing and later games of skill that have allowed the purses at Oaklawn and Southland to grow faster than seemed possible.

Cecil Alexander received the William May Award, which is given to those who provide meritorious service to racing.

That award was fitting, as was the tribute to Charles Cella, the longtime CEO of Oaklawn who last year -- months before his death -- passed the torch to his son Louis, just as Charles Cella's father had to him in 1968.

A video of Charles was shown that highlighted some of his landmark decisions, such as a $5 million bonus to Cellabrate the 100th birthday of Oaklawn Park, which was won by Smarty Jones after he won the Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park and the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

Louis addressed the conference about Oaklawn, how it had not only survived but thrived. He gave credit to the 1,500 employees Oaklawn has during its live meet and thanked all the loyal patrons of the track.

Louis was handpicked by his father for the job of running Oaklawn, and it was a process that left no gap in the end.

Louis quoted his father liberally and closed with one of Charles' favorite quotes, "Aim High. Do It Right. Be the Best."

In the world of racing, Charles was one of the last to allow exotic wagering and any form of drugs, and even though legal drugs are allowed now, Oaklawn offers bonuses to horses who run and win without the use of Lasix. Saying he was a racing purist would be like saying the Golden State Warriors can play basketball.

Yet, the man changed with the times, and one of the pieces of advice he gave Louis in 2004 on the way to present the $5 million check was, "Don't ever try this again." Yes, he had a wicked sense of humor.

On Wednesday, a banquet room full of people came together to honor and share and to prepare for their industry's future. Each person representing the four racing sports spoke of concern for the future of the animals after racing. Apparently a lot of time and money are being spent on cross training those athletes after their careers are finished.

All in all, it was a great kickoff for a highly anticipated conference, and it was fitting it was in a state that still respects its racing.

