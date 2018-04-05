Arkansas board OKs added rules for doctors who prescribe high doses of opioids

A state board Thursday approved regulations adding requirements for doctors who prescribe high doses of opioid pain medications.

The rules passed by the Arkansas Medical Board in a 12-1 vote would require doctors to take extra precautions when they prescribe a daily dose of more than 50 morphine milligram equivalents, which is equal to about 10 5-milligram tablets of hydrocodone, for chronic pain.

The rules also would limit opioid prescriptions for acute pain, such as after a surgery, to a seven-day supply.

Based on guidelines issued in 2016 by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rules are aimed at reducing the abuse of opioid medications such as hydrocodone, oxycodone and morphine.

They would not apply to prescriptions issued to patients in active treatment for cancer or in hospice care, end-of-life care, palliative care, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, hospitals or during emergencies.

