Arkansas to host JUCO guard this weekend

Junior college guard Mason Jones plans to make an official visit to Arkansas this weekend.

Jones (6-5, 202 pounds) of Connors State College in Oklahoma averaged 15.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season. He shot 42.9 percent from 3-point range, 51.5 percent from the field and 77.4 percent from the free throw line.

"I'm interested in Arkansas because of the way they play," Jones said. "I love getting up and down the court ... me being one of the top freshman’s in JUCO this year has really increased my recruiting."

He helped lead the Cowboys to the Elite Eight of the NJCAA National Tournament in March. He's being recruited by Coach Mike Anderson and assistant TJ Cleveland. The communication with the Arkansas coaches has him highly interested.

"Coach Anderson just being real with me and talking to me everyday," Jones said. "Also I know they run their program great and they win. I love winning and they love dogs and I’m a dog. But all things they build character. That’s what really got me excited about Arkansas on and off he court ."

Jones reports having an offer from the Hogs along with one from Central Arkansas.

"I have offers coming in," he said. "They want to make sure I’m free after this visit, but believe my phone been blowing up everyday...eight to 10 colleges call everyday from everywhere."

He plans to arrive in Fayetteville around 9 a.m., Friday for his visit.

"This was my first official, but I'm taking it visit by visit," he said. "A lot other schools trying to get me on their campus as soon as possible, though."