BASEBALL: Watson Chapel pitcher commits to Hogs; UALR defeats Louisiana Tech; UAPB routed at Nicholls State

Watson Chapel pitcher commits to Hogs

Right-hander Markevian “Tink” Hence committed to play baseball for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville on Wednesday, becoming the Razorbacks’ 10th commit in the class of 2020.

Hence plays high school baseball at Watson Chapel and summer ball for the Arkansas Sticks. Arkansas pitching coach Wes Johnson watched Hence pitch during a game against Little Rock Catholic on March 6 and the Razorbacks extended an offer Wednesday.

“He committed on the spot,” Sticks Coach Chase Brewster said. “It’s a place he has always wanted to go to. He’s got a chance to pitch right away, I think, with the way he throws pitches for a strike.

“He’s a young kid and should actually be a freshman, and he’s going to play this entire season as a 15-year-old. He’s got a lot of upside.”

Hence’s fastball has been clocked at 88 mph. He also throws a slider, change-up, two-seam and curve ball.

Hence said he has grown up an Arkansas fan and visited the Fayetteville campus last month for the Razorbacks’ series against Kentucky. He said he had been speaking to other schools, but declined to say which ones.

“I would like to thank the man above for giving me the talent to become an Arkansas Razorback,” Hence said. “It’s a dream come true.”

Hence has two older brothers, Braelin and Blake, who play college baseball at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Verbal commitments are not binding.

— Matt Jones

UALR defeats Louisiana Tech

Kale Emshoff homered and Ryan Benevidez hit a go-ahead triple in the eighth inning to help the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (17-11) defeat Louisiana Tech (22-9) 2-1 on Wednesday in Ruston, La.

Aaron Funk (1-0) started for the Trojans and allowed 1 run on 1 hit in 7 innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Matt Merino went 2 for 4 to lead UALR, which outhit Louisiana Tech 5-3.

UAPB routed at Nicholls State

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (10-13) lost 14-1 on Wednesday to Nicholls State (10-19) in Thibodaux, La.

Nicholls State scored three runs in the second and four in the third for a 7-0 lead. UAPB scored its only run in the top of the fourth inning on Jacob Columbo’s RBI single.

The Colonels added four runs in the fifth inning and three in the seventh inning to set the final score.

HSU’s Hooten earns 200th victory

Henderson State Coach Cody Hooten picked up his 200th victory as the Reddies defeated Union University 6-3 on Wednesday in Jackson, Tenn.

Hooten is in his eighth season at Henderson State. He needs six more victories to become the winningest coach at HSU, which would surpass Clyde Berry’s 205 victories.

Caleb Carr led the Reddies, going 3 for 5 with 2 RBI.

Dalton O’Donnell (2-1) pitched four innings of relief for the victory, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits while striking out 2. Taylor Langston earned his seventh save.