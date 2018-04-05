NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

APRIL

7 Arkansas Bass Team Trail tournament. Lake Dardanelle State Park, Russellville. 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Keith Green (501) 844-5543, James Arnon (870) 210-6706 or arkansasbassteamtrail.net

7 Arkansas High School Bassers tournament. Lake Ouachita, Brady Mountain. Entry fee $30/boat. arhsbassers@gmail.com or facebook.com/arhsbassers/

7 Batesville Bassmasters bass tournament. Bull Shoals Lake, Lakeview. 7 a.m.-3 p.m. facebook@BatesvilleBassmasters

7-8 Arkansas Bass Anglers District 47 bass tournament. Lake Maumelle, Jolly Rogers Marina.

10 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela’s Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com

13 Nashville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Eagles Lodge. Robbie Stavely

(870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com