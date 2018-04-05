NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.
APRIL
7 Arkansas Bass Team Trail tournament. Lake Dardanelle State Park, Russellville. 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Keith Green (501) 844-5543, James Arnon (870) 210-6706 or arkansasbassteamtrail.net
7 Arkansas High School Bassers tournament. Lake Ouachita, Brady Mountain. Entry fee $30/boat. arhsbassers@gmail.com or facebook.com/arhsbassers/
7 Batesville Bassmasters bass tournament. Bull Shoals Lake, Lakeview. 7 a.m.-3 p.m. facebook@BatesvilleBassmasters
7-8 Arkansas Bass Anglers District 47 bass tournament. Lake Maumelle, Jolly Rogers Marina.
10 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela’s Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com
13 Nashville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Eagles Lodge. Robbie Stavely
(870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Calendar
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.