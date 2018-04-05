COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UAPB releases 2018 schedule

Led by first-year Coach Cedric Thomas, the Golden Lions will have nonconference home games against Morehouse University on Sept. 1 and Cumberland University on Sept. 8. UAPB will travel to South Dakota State on Sept. 15 before opening Southwestern Athletic Conference play Sept. 22 against Prairie View A&M.

After a Sept. 29 nonconference game at Florida International, the Golden Lions will host Jackson State on Oct. 6. UAPB has an open date Oct. 13, then will have consecutive road games at Mississippi Valley State (Oct. 20) and Grambling State (Oct. 27). The Golden Lions will be on the road for their final two games after hosting Alabama A&M on Nov. 3. They’ll head to Southern on Nov. 10 and to Texas Southern on Nov. 17.