In IRS' tea party sifting, $3.5M offered

CINCINNATI -- A federal judge Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a $3.5 million settlement of a lawsuit against the IRS over the targeting of tea party groups and other conservative organizations.

U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett set a July 10 hearing in Cincinnati on making the settlement final, and scheduled deadlines for claims and objections.

The Justice Department had announced last year that the case had been settled, pending approval of terms.

The lead plaintiff was the California-based Norcal Tea Party Patriots. The case swelled into a class-action suit by hundreds of groups.

The 2013 lawsuit during President Barack Obama's administration was over treatment of conservative groups that said they were singled out for extra IRS scrutiny on tax-exempt status applications. Republican President Donald Trump's Justice Department also settled a second lawsuit with an apology from the IRS.

The IRS admitted the targeting, in part by zeroing in on groups with words such as "tea party" or "patriot" in their names, resulting in delayed applications and improper questions about donors and religious practices, an inspector general's report found.

In announcing that no one would be prosecuted, the Obama Justice Department said investigators found mismanagement but no evidence that political groups were targeted based on their viewpoints.

Bodies taken from Marine copter crash

LOS ANGELES -- The bodies of four crew members killed when their Marine helicopter crashed during a training mission in the Southern California desert have been removed from the crash site, authorities said Wednesday.

The crew members, who were not immediately identified, were recovered late Tuesday and taken to a coroner's facility, said Deputy Coroner Derrick Lindberg with the Imperial Valley sheriff's office.

The Marine Corps will take custody of the bodies to conduct autopsies, he said.

The CH-53E Super Stallion went down Tuesday in a desert area just outside El Centro, near the U.S.-Mexico border. The helicopter was with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing out of Miramar air station in San Diego.

The CH-53E Super Stallion, the U.S. military's largest helicopter, is used for minesweeping and transport and can carry dozens of troops and tons of cargo.

Parkland High hero, 15, leaves hospital

PARKLAND, Fla. -- A 15-year-old student credited with saving his classmates' lives by using his body to block a door during the Florida school shooting that killed 17 has left the hospital.

Anthony Borges was released Wednesday morning from Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale after nine surgeries.

Borges was shot five times during the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Among the most seriously wounded survivors, Borges was previously released from the hospital but had to return because of a possible abdominal infection and ulcer in his small intestine.

Borges, who emigrated from Venezuela three years ago, told NBC's Today show Wednesday morning that he had thought he was "going to die" and that now he just feels lucky to be alive.

"I feel good," he said.

Minneapolis police told to use cameras

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police officers dispatched to a scene must activate their body cameras well before they arrive and could face penalties ranging from suspensions to firing for not doing so, the Police Department announced Wednesday.

The department's stricter body camera policy comes after it was criticized last summer when two officers involved in the fatal shooting of an Australian woman, Justine Ruszczyk Damond, failed to activate their body cameras when they were dispatched to her home. The officer who killed Damond, Mohamed Noor, has been fired and is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

After Damond's death, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo instituted new rules requiring officers to hit the camera's record button when responding to every call or traffic stop, but compliance was lackluster and no officers had been disciplined for failing to comply.

A Section on 04/05/2018