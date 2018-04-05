Democrats running for Congress square off in Little Rock, but most shots at Republican incumbent Hill

The four Democrats vying for a chance to challenge U.S. Rep. French Hill in November's election touted their progressive chops on Wednesday night in the primary race's only scheduled debate.

The candidates weighed in on the health care debate -- three support overhauling the current system with a single-payer solution -- and gun control -- all assailed Hill and the current Congress for failing to implement "common-sense" measures -- among a variety of other topics.

The hourlong debate hosted by Little Rock ABC affiliate KATV and Talk Business and Politics featured all four Democrats in the 2nd Congressional District primary: Gwen Combs, a Little Rock School District teacher; Paul Spencer, a teacher at Catholic High School; Clarke Tucker, an attorney and state representative; and Jonathan Dunkley, operations director at the Clinton School of Public Service.

Combs, 43, of Little Rock portrayed herself as a fighter, saying she'd support impeaching President Donald Trump. She noted that she's the only woman, veteran and public school teacher in the primary, which she said positioned her well to represent everyone in the 2nd Congressional District.

Tucker, 37, of Little Rock consistently pointed to his work in the "Republican supermajority" Arkansas Legislature, particularly on veterans, tax and gun safety legislation. Health care, Tucker said, became a key focus for him after a bout with cancer last year.

Dunkley, 37, of Little Rock painted himself as the most progressive candidate in the race. He said he decided to run after a conversation with his 9-year-old daughter in which she asked what he was doing to make the world a better place.

Spencer, 51, of Scott said his campaign would center around "common-sense" ideas. He said he wants to "wrest back" government from those who marginalize people and treat them like bargaining chips.

KATV anchor Chris May moderated the debate, and Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics and KATV lead political reporter Janelle Lilley posed questions to the candidates.

The debate was amicable with few jabs exchanged among the candidates, who saved most of their shots for Hill, a Little Rock Republican seeking re-election.

Combs led off the night with the biggest punch, thanking Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns KATV, for hosting the debate and "deviating from biased programming." The company's conservative owners have been heavily criticized this week for having many local TV anchors read statements that challenge the integrity of other news organizations.

All four candidates have made health care changes a pillar of their campaigns. Spencer, Combs and Dunkley voiced support for so-called Medicare for all.

Tucker said many Americans like the health insurance they receive through their employers.

"I would be hesitant to move to a system that displaces that entirely," Tucker said, adding that he supports a proposal that would give people the option of buying into Medicare.

Dunkley challenged Tucker, saying that very few people like the health insurance offerings from their employers.

"We're looking for a way for people to be free, to have choices and not these archaic systems where health care is tied to your job," Dunkley said.

On gun control, all four candidates criticized Congress for failing to take steps to reduce gun violence. Spencer said lawmakers must take a stand against "assault-style rifles."

"The Second Amendment isn't something that's unassailable," he said. "We treat it like it's sacrosanct, like you can't even think about touching it."

Combs said she wants to allow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to study gun violence on a large scale, and she said that most gun owners are responsible people who underwent background checks.

"The problems are the loopholes that allow people to have guns who are dangerous, who have dangerous mental illnesses, who have dangerous criminal histories and who have no accountability for selling firearms from one person to another person individually," Combs said.

Asked about taxes, Dunkley said he'd be reluctant to increase taxes, but he said the trend of legalizing medical marijuana offers a great opportunity to increase the country's revenue stream.

The candidates decried the tax-cutting legislation that Hill supported in 2017. Spencer said that Democrats should run on a campaign to "repeal and replace" those cuts in the same way Republicans have campaigned in recent years on repealing and replacing the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

Tucker called the tax-cut bill "by and large handouts to America's largest corporations." He said that taxes come down to priorities, noting that he voted as a state representative to cut taxes on the middle class and on military retirement pay.

All candidates said they supported paths to citizenship for children who were brought illegally into the U.S. but have lived here for most of their lives. President Donald Trump's coveted border wall, they said, would be a waste of money and resources.

The primary election for the 2nd Congressional District is May 22. The winner will face Hill and Libertarian Joe Swafford on Nov. 6.

