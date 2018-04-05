District investigating sexual harassment complaint against Fayetteville superintendent

A Northwest Arkansas school district is investigating a a sexual harassment complaint against its superintendent by an employee, an attorney told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The Fayetteville School Board has retained Susan Keller Kendall, a lawyer from Rogers, to advise it concerning the matter, board President Justin Eichmann said Thursday.

“Allegations were reported to the Fayetteville School Board regarding Dr. Matthew Wendt,” Kendall said in an email Thursday. “Following receipt of the complaint and pursuant to Fayetteville Public School policy, an investigation was instituted and is ongoing. Because the investigation is ongoing, no further information may be released at this time.”

Wendt has been performing his normal duties as superintendent, said Chris Lawson, general counsel to the district.

Suzanne Clark is representing the woman who made the complaint.

Clark said her client experienced a hostile work environment and unwanted sexual advances by Wendt.

Clark notified Eichmann and Lawson of the allegations March 14. Clark met with Lawson on March 15 to give him a binder of documents forming the basis for the complaint, according to an emailed letter by Clark to Lawson on Monday.

Clark’s letter said her client experienced abusive conduct from Wendt. The letter states Wendt threatened not to give her a raise if she refused to have sex with him.

The district hasn’t responded to requests for the documents.

Lawson said he consulted with Eichmann, and the district “immediately instituted an investigation into the allegations.”

Two district employees requested leave with pay once the investigation began, and the district granted their request, Lawson said.

The board hasn’t scheduled a meeting to review the matter. Wendt became superintendent in July 2016.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.