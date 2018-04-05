Eat My Catfish opens in North Little Rock

After a successful soft opening, Eat My Catfish opened last weekend in the McCain Plaza Shopping Center, 4216 E. McCain Blvd., North Little Rock, next to the pending Dick's Sporting Goods (the now-demolished dollar movie theater).

It will have the same menu -- farm-raised catfish, crab legs, shrimp and, in season (which usually is mid-February to early summer) crawfish -- as the existing locations in west Little Rock, Conway and Benton.

Hours will be 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is (501) 235-8667. The website is EatMyCatfish.com.