Thursday, April 05, 2018, 12:02 p.m.

Finau injured on ace in Par-3 Tournament

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:33 a.m.

Tony Finau watches his drive on the sixth hole during round-robin play at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament, Friday, March 23, 2018, in Austin, Texas.

PHOTO BY AP/ERIC GAY

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tony Finau injured his left ankle celebrating a hole-in-one during the Par-3 Tournament at the Masters and then seemingly popped it back into place.

Finau flew his ball to the back of the seventh green Wednesday on the Par-3 course at Augusta National and spun it back into the hole for an ace. He started running toward the hole to celebrate, then turned and backpedaled before landing awkwardly on his left ankle. He dropped to one knee and ended up pushing the joint back into place.

Finau, ranked No. 34 in the world, ended up withdrawing from the event but stuck around for the final two holes. He gingerly walked to a golf cart and was driven off the course.

Tom Watson won the exhibition at 6-under, one shot better than Tommy Fleetwood and Thomas Pieters.

Jack Nicklaus’ grandson, who was caddying for the six-time Masters winner, made a hole-in-one at No. 9.

