GOLF: UCA’s Lira honored by Southland

University of Central Arkansas senior Fernanda Lira was named the Southland Conference women’s golfer of the month Wednesday after leading the Bears to two top five finishes in three tournaments in March.

Lira, from Mexico City, finished second at the 3M Augusta Invitational after shooting a 5-under-par 211 March 16-18 in Augusta, Ga. She also tied for fourth at the River Landing Classic on March 5-6 in Wallace N.C. and tied for fifth at the MountainView Collegiate on March 23-25 in Tucson, Ariz.

UCA travels to the Murray State-Jan Weaver Invitational in Murray, Ky. on Friday.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services