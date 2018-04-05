Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, April 05, 2018, 9:44 p.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Joe T Robinson DE Zach Williams updates his recruiting

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 9:14 p.m.

zach-williams

Zach Williams

Highly regarded defensive end Zach Williams came on Recruiting Thursday to give an update on his recruitment and his plans to attend Arkansas' Red-White game on Saturday.

His father, Rickey, a former All Southwest Conference linebacker at Arkansas, joined his son on the show.

Williams, 6-4, 215 pounds, 4.65 seconds on the 40-yard dash, has offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Vanderbilt, Memphis and others. He announced his latest offer from Tennessee on the show.

The younger Williams revealed the schools recruiting him the hardest and the Hogs were one of them.

